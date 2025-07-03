Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Datanomics: Air India crash shows no clear trend in passenger worries

Datanomics: Air India crash shows no clear trend in passenger worries

Air India had the passenger load factor of 88.6 per cent on a day before the crash which rose a bit over 90 a day after the accident

Airlines, airport, aviation, flights
premium
There were sharp fluctuations in the number of international flights after the crash. It fell below 1,200 for three days after June 16, recovered for a couple of days, and again fell before rising.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Flight cancellations surged in the days following the Air India crash on June 12, when more than 250 lives were lost. Around 83 flights were cancelled later in June due to technical glitches, geopolitical tensions, bomb threats, and other causes, according to media reports. 
 
Between June 1 and June 29, the passenger load factor across most flights remained 80-95 per cent. The load factor is the percentage of available seats occupied by paying passengers on an aircraft. 
 
Passenger load factor dips mildly
 
Air India’s passenger load factor of 88.6 per cent a day before the crash rose to over 90 per cent on the day of the crash and remained over 90 per cent the next day. However, since June 16 (four days after the accident), it has remained below 88.6 per cent. The metric for Air India Express, too, rose for three days after the crash. However, it remained less than June 11 for most days since June 16. The case was similar for IndiGo, but to a lesser extent, while SpiceJet witnessed fluctuations.  
 
International passenger traffic shows no clear shift
 
In the 11 days before the crash, the number of departing international passengers stayed above 100,000 in the first six days, and below for the rest. Out of the 17 days post-crash, eight days witnessed traffic above 100,000 and nine days below it.   
 
Volatility weighed on flight movements 
 
There were sharp fluctuations in the number of international flights after the crash. It fell below 1,200 for three days after June 16, recovered for a couple of days, and again fell before rising. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Pharma industry rebuts Siddaramaiah's claims on Covid vax, heart attacks

Premium

Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

Air India SATS terminates 4 staffers over office party after plane crash

Hoax bomb threat at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 triggers emergency response

Air India crash: Delhi lab extracts black boxes' data, begins analysis

Topics :Air Indiaahmedabad plane crashAviationIndian aviation

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story