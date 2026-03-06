Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Noida International Airport gets DGCA aerodrome licence ahead of launch

DGCA has granted an aerodrome licence to Noida International Airport, enabling it to advance its approvals process even as the project faces delays in terminal construction and operational readiness

civil aviation
The commencement of flight operations at the Noida International Airport in Jewar has faced multiple delays since the project was first scheduled to open in September 2024.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:24 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the aerodrome licence to the Noida International Airport (NIA), which is being developed by Zurich Airport International AG.
 
"With the aerodrome license in place, NIA will continue working closely with authorities to conclude the regulatory approval process. The airport’s Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and we look forward to receiving this approval in due course," the NIA stated in a press release.
 
"Subsequently, Noida International Airport will coordinate with all partners to plan the formal inauguration and commencement of commercial operations," it added.
 
The commencement of flight operations at the Noida International Airport in Jewar has faced multiple delays since the project was first scheduled to open in September 2024. The deadline was later pushed to April 2025 and subsequently revised again due to slow progress on the passenger terminal and other infrastructure. The airport is yet to announce the date when it will start flight operations.
 
Government officials have attributed the delays to factors such as supply-chain disruptions after the Covid-19 pandemic, shortages of specialised imported steel required for the terminal roof, and delays in procuring construction materials and equipment.
Topics :DGCANoida international airportNIAAviation News

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

