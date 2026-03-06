Noida International Airport gets DGCA aerodrome licence ahead of launch

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the aerodrome licence to the Noida International Airport (NIA), which is being developed by Zurich Airport International AG.

"With the aerodrome license in place, NIA will continue working closely with authorities to conclude the regulatory approval process. The airport’s Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and we look forward to receiving this approval in due course," the NIA stated in a press release.

"Subsequently, Noida International Airport will coordinate with all partners to plan the formal inauguration and commencement of commercial operations," it added.