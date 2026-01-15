DGCA shares airline-wise data with CCI for IndiGo's investigation

The informant, a consumer, has told the Commission their personal experience with booking of the ticket at 2.5 times the original cost because of flight cancellations.

The antitrust watchdog would, however, look into the issue from the point of view of larger consumer interest and not just a single customer, sources said.

Section 4 of the Act prohibits abuse of dominant position. The Act does not prohibit dominance itself, but exploiting such a position through unfair or predatory pricing can attract penalties by the Commission. IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The crisis was triggered by IndiGo’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night.