PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in Hyderabad. The launch took place through video conferencing, connecting him to the site located inside the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park -- SEZ at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
What the new facility will do
SAESI is Safran’s dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, the ones used in Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX fleets. The centre is one of the largest aircraft engine MRO facilities globally and marks the first time a global engine OEM has set up such an operation in India.
Scale and capacity
Built over 45,000 sq m inside the aerospace park, the facility comes with an initial investment of about ₹1,300 crore. Once fully operational by 2035, it will be able to service up to 300 LEAP engines every year. The company expects to employ more than 1,000 highly trained Indian engineers and technicians. The facility has advanced equipment to support high-quality engine maintenance and repair.
Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in aviation
Officials said the new MRO unit is a major step towards achieving aatmanirbharta (self-dependence) in the aviation sector, a government release said. Strengthening local MRO capabilities will help India save foreign exchange, create high-value jobs and build a resilient aviation supply chain. It also supports India’s goal of becoming a global hub for aviation services.
Policy push for MRO sector
The government has been working to expand the country’s MRO ecosystem to match the fast-growing aviation industry. Recent policy steps, including GST reforms in 2024, the MRO Guidelines 2021 and the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, have helped simplify processes, rationalise taxes and reduce royalty charges for MRO providers.