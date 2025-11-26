Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

PM Modi inaugurates Safran's new aircraft engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

Safran's new Hyderabad facility will service LEAP aircraft engines, create over 1,000 skilled jobs and boost India's MRO capacity

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in Hyderabad. The launch took place through video conferencing, connecting him to the site located inside the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park -- SEZ at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

What the new facility will do

 
SAESI is Safran’s dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, the ones used in Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX fleets. The centre is one of the largest aircraft engine MRO facilities globally and marks the first time a global engine OEM has set up such an operation in India.
 

Scale and capacity

 
Built over 45,000 sq m inside the aerospace park, the facility comes with an initial investment of about ₹1,300 crore. Once fully operational by 2035, it will be able to service up to 300 LEAP engines every year. The company expects to employ more than 1,000 highly trained Indian engineers and technicians. The facility has advanced equipment to support high-quality engine maintenance and repair.

Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in aviation

 
Officials said the new MRO unit is a major step towards achieving aatmanirbharta (self-dependence) in the aviation sector, a government release said. Strengthening local MRO capabilities will help India save foreign exchange, create high-value jobs and build a resilient aviation supply chain. It also supports India’s goal of becoming a global hub for aviation services.

Policy push for MRO sector

 
The government has been working to expand the country’s MRO ecosystem to match the fast-growing aviation industry. Recent policy steps, including GST reforms in 2024, the MRO Guidelines 2021 and the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, have helped simplify processes, rationalise taxes and reduce royalty charges for MRO providers.

More From This Section

Panjab University

After total shutdown call by students, Panjab Univ to remain shut today

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Constitution paves way for strong nation-building: Shah on Constitution Day

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

26/11 anniversary: Revisiting three days of terror that shook Mumbai

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air stays toxic as 34 monitoring stations record 'very poor' AQI

Topics : Narendra Modi Hyderabad Safran BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon