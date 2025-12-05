IndiGo flight chaos derails Big fat Indian weddings: Flyers share ordeal

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has been facing major disruptions this week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports. With December marking the peak of India’s wedding calendar, cancellations have forced grooms, brides, relatives and guests into last-minute chaos.

With the airline cancelling over 400 flights on Friday alone, several passengers took to X to share their problems because of the cancellations. While some passengers were not able to attend weddings they had planned well in time, others were late for their own weddings or reception parties.

Couple attends own reception virtually after flight cancelled

A newly married techie couple found themselves attending their wedding reception virtually after their IndiGo flights from Bhubaneswar to Hubballi were cancelled. Their December 3 reception went ahead with the bride’s parents at the venue, while the newlyweds greeted guests on a big screen. The pair and several relatives had their flights repeatedly delayed and eventually cancelled.

Groom misses his wedding Sharing a video from the Mumbai airport, another passenger wrote, "IndiGo is a complete mess today! I was at the Mumbai airport today, and my flight was delayed for 1 hour (luckily). People were waiting for more than 8 hours. A groom was also stranded, who was supposed to get married today." In the video, the groom could be seen showing his wedding invitation at the airport, pointing out that he was supposed to get married. Commenting on the chaos, Singapore's High Commissioner in India Simon Wong, said, "I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words."

December marks the peak of India’s wedding season, and travel demand usually surges as families attend celebrations and many people take long-planned holidays between Christmas and the year-end. Widespread cancellations disrupt plans The airline has faced widespread cancellations across India, with more than 400 flights cancelled on Friday alone, according to PTI. Passengers at major airports endured long delays and uncertainty as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its network. Delhi was the worst hit, with over 220 flights cancelled , followed by Bengaluru with 100 cancellations and Hyderabad with nearly 90. The disruptions come after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules last year, with phased implementation planned through November. The rules expand rest hours, limit night duties, and mandate 48 hours of weekly rest.

However, amid growing disruptions, DGCA allowed relaxations to the airlines on Friday. Airfares skyrocket amid cancellations ALSO READ: IndiGo apologises for disruptions, offers refunds and full waiver to flyers Amid the cancellations, fares for other airlines to key destinations, including Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, skyrocketed. An Air India one-stop flight from Delhi to Bengaluru for Friday night was priced at ₹1.02 lakh. Akasa Air quoted around ₹39,000 on the same route. Delhi–Mumbai seats on Air India were selling for ₹60,000, while Chennai–Delhi tickets on Air India Express climbed to ₹41,000, and SpiceJet quoted ₹69,000 on the same route. Passengers point to lack of accountability Several passengers called out the airline's lack of accountability, stating they were not offered any information or support. However, IndiGo announced that it will refund all passengers.