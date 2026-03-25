IndiGo plans to build integrated campus on 4.5-acre land in Gurugram

Leading airline IndiGo will develop an integrated campus in a land parcel of more than 4.5 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, over the next 3-5 years.

The carrier is headquartered in Gurugram, and the unified campus will bring together the IndiGo Support Centre (ISC) and learning centres, Ifly, under one roof.

In an internal message to staff on Wednesday, the airline's Group Chief Human Resources Officer Sukhjit S Pasricha said it has secured the right to a 4.5-acre land parcel in Sector 29, Gurugram, and plans to develop an integrated campus at the site.

"This future campus, to be developed over 3-5 years from possession, will bring together our ISC (IndiGo Support Centre), i.e. our headquarters and Ifly (learning centres), currently spread across Gurugram. Consolidating these under one roof will strengthen collaboration, improve organisational cohesion, and support our long-term growth plans," he said.