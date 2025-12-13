Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo estimates over ₹500 crore payout after mass flight cancellations

IndiGo estimates over ₹500 crore payout after mass flight cancellations

The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo faced criticism for failing to plan for the new rest periods and duty rules, leaving planes grounded and disrupting travel plans (Photo:PTI)
Reuters Dec 12
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
India's IndiGo on Friday estimated a payout of more than 5 billion rupees ($55.19 million) in total to customers impacted by the carrier's mass cancellations last week.

The airline had scrapped around 4,500 flights last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, following which it was directed by the civil aviation regulator to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule.

The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5.

IndiGo will compensate customers whose flights were "cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports," it added.

IndiGo faced criticism for failing to plan for the new rest periods and duty rules, leaving planes grounded and disrupting travel plans.

The Indian carrier had on Wednesday cut its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter in response to a reduction in its winter schedule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo Airlinesflights cancelledflight delayCivil AviationDGCA

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

