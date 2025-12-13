IndiGo estimates over ₹500 crore payout after mass flight cancellations

India's IndiGo on Friday estimated a payout of more than 5 billion rupees ($55.19 million) in total to customers impacted by the carrier's mass cancellations last week.

The airline had scrapped around 4,500 flights last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, following which it was directed by the civil aviation regulator to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule.

The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5.

IndiGo will compensate customers whose flights were "cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports," it added.