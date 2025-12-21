Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes

indigo airlines, indigo
The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel. (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 6:28 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday.

The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

In a statement issued, IndiGo said its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.

"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations.", the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline's top priority.

The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions. "We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding.", the statement said.

Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning. The phenomenon disrupts air, rail, and road transport.

Earlier, due to low visibility from dense fog, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

Also, on Saturday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are underway. Delhi Airport also noted that all flight operations are functioning normally in the city.

In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates."Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport. Among them, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were cancelled due to adverse weather in those cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India Express suspends pilot for 'physically assaulting' passenger

IndiGo probe decision taken after initial assessment: CCI's Ravneet Kaur

Air India Express flight to Visakhapatnam grounded after technical snag

Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

CCI to investigate IndiGo over recent flight disruptions across routes

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesIndiGoflights cancelled

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story