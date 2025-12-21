IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday.
The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.
In a statement issued, IndiGo said its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.
"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations.", the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline's top priority.
The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions. "We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding.", the statement said.
Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning. The phenomenon disrupts air, rail, and road transport.
Earlier, due to low visibility from dense fog, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.
Also, on Saturday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are underway. Delhi Airport also noted that all flight operations are functioning normally in the city.
In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates."Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.
Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport. Among them, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were cancelled due to adverse weather in those cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app