IndiGo's flight path, 20 years on: Market leader faces global headwinds

But the airline’s dominance has also triggered attacks from rivals and fliers, who allege its quality of service has declined sharply. Competing airlines allege that it has exploited its clout to grab the best slots and timings in airports and used its pricing power to weaken competition. But government regulators and the Competition Commission of India have been soft in taking action. Said a senior executive of an airline: “In telecom, which is also a strategic industry, there is a 50 per cent cap on market share in each circle. But even at over 65 per cent, IndiGo faces no such issue — so there are double-standards.”