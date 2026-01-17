DGCA fines IndiGo ₹22.2 crore for massive flight disruptions in December

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday imposed a ₹22.20-crore penalty on IndiGo for last month's massive flight disruptions and issued stern warnings to airline chief Pieter Elbers as well as two other senior executives.

Besides, the regulator directed the airline to furnish ₹50 crore bank guarantee to ensure compliance with its directives and long-term systemic correction.

IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights early in December, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the country, as the airline was not adequately prepared to implement the new flight duty norms for pilots.

Following the large-scale disruptions in IndiGo operations, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) set up a four-member committee headed by Joint Director General Sanjay K Brahmane to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to such disruptions.