Air India, Singapore Airlines sign cooperation framework to deepen ties

Air India on Friday said it has signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement with Singapore Airlines as part of which the carriers will, among other things, explore ways to improve connectivity between Singapore and India.

Singapore Airlines holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the Tata Group-backed airline.

This strengthened collaboration allows the airlines to explore ways to improve connectivity between Singapore and India, delivering greater choice and benefits for customers, a statement said.

The agreement was signed here between Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, and SIA Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong on Friday, it said.

Subject to regulatory approvals and the signing of definitive joint business agreements, the airlines aim to expand and enhance the product and service offerings, enabling seamless connections and more route options, and allowing customers to book flights across both airlines under a single unified journey, Air India said. This partnership also envisages a closer coordination of flight schedules between Air India and SIA to improve convenience for customers, it added. "Air India remains committed to expanding its global footprint, both by adding new aircraft to our own fleet and by forging stronger commercial partnerships, especially with our fellow Star Alliance member carriers.

"We are taking this long-term relationship with Singapore Airlines to the next level through this new commercial cooperation understanding, which establishes a clear and structured platform for both airlines to explore and define future areas of closer collaboration," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said. The pact could also expand to include greater cross-participation in the airlines' corporate travel programmes to improve offerings to business travellers, Air India said. The airlines will explore plans to progressively enhance privileges beyond the current Star Alliance benefits for members of Air India's Maharaja Club and SIA's KrisFlyer frequent flyer programmes, it said.