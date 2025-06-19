S'pore Airlines offers condolences to families of victims in A-I crash

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group issued a statement extending condolences to the families of the victims in the Air India-171 plane crash. The statement came after Praful Patel, Former Union Aviation Minister and Working President of the NCP, questioned the airlines' silence.

The airlines said in an official statement, "The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of everyone affected by the devastating Air India flight AI171 accident. We have been in close contact with our partner Tata Sons and Air India, and continue to offer our full support and all necessary assistance to them during this difficult time."

Earlier, Praful Patel shared an X post holding Singapore Airlines accountable. Patel questioned the airline's silence, even though Singapore Airlines is responsible for maintaining many of Air India's wide-body aircraft. Sharing the X post, Patel said, "In all the sorrow and din surrounding the Air India crash, there remains a surprising silence -- or perhaps ignorance -- about the role of a substantial shareholder, and the entity responsible for maintaining a large number, if not all, of Air India's wide-body aircraft. Guess the name: Singapore Airlines." Patel alleged that the airlines are hiding, while they have a share in the management of Air India.

ALSO READ: Praful Patel questions silence of Singapore Airlines on Air India crash "They seem to be in hiding. Let's not forget -- they have a say in management and a codeshare agreement with Air India. Importantly, Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Air India, is a nominee of Singapore Airlines. He previously served as CEO of their low-cost subsidiary, Scoot Airlines. Why this deafening silence, SQ?" the post read. Meanwhile, Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday publicly expressed his sorrow over the London-bound Air India flight crash on June 12, finally breaking his silence after the tragedy during an interview with Group Editor-in-Chief of Times Now and Times Now Navbharat, Navika Kumar.