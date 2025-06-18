Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Former civil aviation minister questions airline, which is a key shareholder in Air India, for not giving a public response about the crash of flight AI171

Praful Patel

Patel’s remarks came in the wake of the 12 June crash of the Ahmedabad–London Dreamliner flight, in which 241 passengers and crew were killed shortly after take-off. Image: https://praful-patel.com/

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel on Tuesday lashed out at Singapore Airlines (SIA) for what he called a “deafening silence” following the crash of Air India flight AI171, questioning why a key shareholder and maintenance partner of the airline had failed to publicly respond for nearly six days.
 
Patel’s remarks came in the wake of the June 12 crash of the Ahmedabad-London Dreamliner flight, in which 241 passengers and crew were killed shortly after takeoff — one of the deadliest aviation disasters involving an Indian carrier.
 
SIA, when asked for a reaction to Patel's remarks, told Business Standard that it had been in close contact with Air India and Tata Sons, and continued to offer full support.
 
 
In a post on X, Patel wrote: “In all the sorrow and din surrounding the Air India crash, there remains a surprising silence — or perhaps ignorance — about the role of a substantial shareholder, and the entity responsible for maintaining a large number, if not all, of Air India’s wide-body aircraft.”

“Guess the name: Singapore Airlines...They seem to be in hiding,” he added. 
 
Patel pointed out that Singapore Airlines has a say in the management of Air India and noted that Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India, is a nominee of SIA and earlier headed its low-cost arm Scoot. “Let’s not forget — they have a say in management and a codeshare agreement with Air India,” he said, concluding with the question: “Why this deafening silence, SQ?”
 
SQ is the IATA (International Air Transport Association) code for Singapore Airlines.
 
SIA holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, as part of its joint venture with Tata Sons following the airline’s privatisation in 2022. 
 
Responding to Business Standard's query on Patel's post, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said: “The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of everyone affected by the devastating Air India flight AI171 accident. We have been in close contact with our partner Tata Sons and Air India, and continue to offer our full support and all necessary assistance to them during this difficult time.”
 
Patel, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), served as India’s Civil Aviation Minister from May 2004 to January 2011.
 

Topics : Praful Patel Singapore Airlines ahmedabad plane crash Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

