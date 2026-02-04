Turkish Airlines flight diverts to Kolkata after mid-air engine fire

A Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Istanbul declared an emergency on Wednesday afternoon after its right engine caught fire mid-air, prompting the aircraft to divert to Kolkata, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The flight, THY727, was operating an Airbus A330-300 aircraft when the crew sent a “PAN PAN” call at 1:38 pm. A PAN PAN is an international emergency signal used when a flight faces an urgent situation that is serious but not immediately life-threatening.

The aircraft had reported a fire in its right engine and sought permission to divert to Kolkata airport.

According to the ministry, the crew informed air traffic control at 1:51 pm that the fire was under control and that the aircraft was continuing to Kolkata with one engine shut down. Modern twin-engine aircraft are designed to fly safely on a single engine, if required.