A first in 9 years: HDFC Bank trims workforce amid tech, AI ramp up

In his message to the shareholders, Keki Mistry, interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, said, “...I, together with the Board of the Bank, would like to assure you that the Bank remains strongly rooted in strong corporate governance principles and values”.

Jagdishan said, “Your Bank remains committed to the highest standards of corporate governance. We continued to enhance our internal frameworks and refresh key control processes as a part of the organisation’s journey”.

To reinforce the bank’s robust governance standards, the Board of Directors took the proactive step of appointing external law firms to conduct a review regarding the statement made by Chakraborty in his resignation letter, Jagdishan said. He added that since the ADRs (American Depository Receipts) of the bank are listed on the NYSE, the Board considered it prudent to engage both, domestic and international law firms for the purpose of this review.