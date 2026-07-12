A first in 9 years: HDFC Bank trims workforce amid tech, AI ramp up

In the annual report, HDFC Bank highlighted it is redeploying employees from backend functions, where techn- ology-led efficiencies have been achieved, to customer-facing roles.
This comes as the lender transforms into a technology-led, customer-centric bank.
“We are consciously redeploying talent from backend functions, where we are able to bring technology-led efficiencies, to customer-facing roles,” Jagdishan said.
HDFC Bank, the second largest employer among commercial banks after India’s largest lender State Bank of India, added employees across senior, middle and junior management in FY26. However, its non-supervisory staff declined by 8,153 to 1,62,797 during the year, taking the staff strength to 211,178, as compared to 214,521 in FY25.