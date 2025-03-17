Home / Industry / Banking / Avoid calling customers repeatedly to submit KYC docs: RBI Governor

Avoid calling customers repeatedly to submit KYC docs: RBI Governor

Malhotra rued that most banks and NBFCs have not enabled their branches or offices to access information from the central database due to which customers have to face the avoidable inconvenience

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra advised leadership at banks, starting with the managing directors down to the branch managers, have to keep time off every week for complaint redressal. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday asked banks to avoid calling customers repeatedly for "know your customer" (KYC) documents. 
Speaking at the annual conference of RBI Ombudsmen here, Malhotra made it clear that submitting the documents to an entity overseen by any financial regulator makes it possible for others to access the same from a common database, and termed the repeat requests as "avoidable inconvenience". 
"We need to ensure that once a customer has submitted documents to a financial institution, we do not insist on obtaining the same documents again," the RBI governor said. 
He rued that most banks and NBFCs have not enabled their branches or offices to access information from the central database due to which customers have to face the avoidable inconvenience. "This may be facilitated early. This will be in the interest of all," Malhotra added. 
The comments from the RBI governor come at a time when banking customers repeatedly complain of inconvenience due to KYC re-submission requests, especially on social media platforms. 
Meanwhile, Malhotra also warned banks against misclassifying customer complaints to suppress its numbers, saying doing so amounts to a "gross regulatory violation". He said in FY24, banks received 1 crore customer complaints and the number will grow higher if one were to include complaints against other regulated entities. 

Also Read

RBI increases state bond auction amount to Rs 52,120 cr from Rs 40,120 cr

Debt MFs see Rs 6,525 cr outflow in Feb amid short-term fund redemptions

IndusInd Bank gains 5% on RBI's reassurance on lender's financial health

PM Modi hails RBI for being selected for Digital Transformation Award 2025

EIL, MECON, and 4 others in fray for RBI's currency management project

The governor said 57 per cent of these required mediation or intervention by RBI ombudsmen. "All of you will agree that this is a highly unsatisfactory situation and needs our urgent attention," he said. 
Banks need to improve consumer services, not only because it is their duty to do so, but because it is in their "selfish interest", Malhotra said, reminding the audience of competition in the industry. 
He advised leadership at banks, starting with the managing directors down to the branch managers, have to keep time off every week for complaint redressal. 
This is a "must" for all the banks, Malhotra said, adding that CEOs across the world find time in their schedules for this. 
"Left unresolved, every such issues can corrode consumer confidence and tarnish the entire ecosystem," he said, underlining that complaints should not be seen as a "nuisance". 
It is necessary to avoid repeat complaints, as they expose systemic flaws, he said. The career bureaucrat-turned-regulator also strongly advocated the usage of artificial intelligence for complaint redressal but asked them to consider essential aspects like privacy. 
Other areas where the banks need to focus on from a customer service perspective are misselling, digital frauds, and aggressive recoveries practices, he said. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PSBs need to prepare plans for timely capital raise, says M Nagaraju

Premium

Banks transfer McLeod Russel loan accounts to NARCL for debt resolution

IndusInd Bank 'stable': RBI assures depositors, dismisses mkt speculation

Bank unions to hold nationwide strike on March 24, 25 after talks fail

GenAI may boost banking operations' productivity by 46% by 2030: EY

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaSanjay Malhotraknow your customerNBFCs

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story