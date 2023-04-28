Home / Industry / Banking / Axis Bank approves appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director

Axis Bank approves appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director

The appointment is for a period of three years and is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank and RBI

BS Web Team New Delhi
Axis Bank approves appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank, on Friday, announced the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a whole-time director on the company’s board, with effect from May 1, 2023.
In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, “this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (“the Bank”) at its meeting held today, i.e. April 28, 2023, has approved the appointment of Subrat Mohanty (DIN: 08679444) as a Whole-time Director, designated as “Executive Director” of the Bank (including his terms and conditions and remuneration), effective from (i) May 1, 2023; or (ii) the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”), whichever is later”.

The appointment is for a period of three years and is subject to approval of the shareholders of the Bank and RBI. Subrat Mohanty would be liable to retire by rotation, said the company statement.
Subrat Mohanty, age 46 years is the Group Executive – Banking Operations & Transformation at Axis Bank Limited since October, 2020. He leads all functions under Retail & Wholesale Banking Operations, Information Technology, Strategy and Business Intelligence Unit of the Bank.

Subrat has more than 23 years of experience, spanning different industries and functions. In his previous stint, he served as the Group President at Manipal Education & Medical Group responsible for business performance and strategy across the group’s interests in Education, Healthcare and Insurance. Prior to joining Manipal group, he was the COO, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited responsible for a wide range of functions including Strategy, Operations, Technology, Digital and Health Insurance. Previously, at Infosys, he has been in a variety of leadership roles across Operations, Solutions, Strategy, and technology-led Transformation Programs. He started his career with Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

State Bank of India prices $750-mn bond at 4.87%, tightens pricing

Looking closely at banks' business models: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition

SAT stays ban on Samir Jain, wife, and six others in PNB Finance case

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Topics :Axis Bank

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story