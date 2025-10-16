Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Dhanteras 2025: When is Dhantrayodashi? Know date, significance and rituals

Dhanteras 2025: When is Dhantrayodashi? Know date, significance and rituals

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. On this day, people buy gold,silver, or utensils to seek blessings from Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, prosperity, and good fortune

Dhanteras 2025 date

Dhanteras 2025 date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhanteras Date: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, symbolising the arrival of prosperity, good fortune, and positive energy.
 
Across India, devotees observe Dhanteras with great devotion and enthusiasm, decorating their homes with diyas, rangoli, and flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the divine deities of wealth and abundance. Temples and households echo with chants and prayers, as people seek blessings for success and financial stability in the year ahead.
 
On this auspicious day, it is customary to buy gold, silver, kitchenware, and electronic goods, as these purchases are believed to invite prosperity and ward off misfortune. Many also begin new ventures, make investments, or clean and adorn their homes — acts considered symbolic of preparing for the arrival of wealth and divine blessings.
 

Dhanteras 2025 date and time

The Trayodashi Tithi will start on October 18 at 12:18 pm and will conclude on October 19 at 1:51 pm.
The worship timing will be between 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm.

Also Read

eco-friendly diwali gifts

Healthy Diwali gifts: From dry fruits to air purifiers, what's worth it

Diwali firecracker safety

Diwali firecracker safety 101: How to keep kids safe this festive season

Delhi Police

Delhi Police, fire officials to hold coordination meeting ahead of Diwali

diwali pollution

Delhi's Diwali goes green: Inside how US and China regulate their fireworks

Diwali 2025 Weather

Diwali 2025 Weather: IMD predicts heavy rains for several states, know more

Significance of Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi)

As it commemorates the entry of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess representing wealth and prosperity, from the ocean during Samudra Manthan (the churning of the Milky Sea), Dhanteras is extremely important in Hindu culture. 
Devotees worship Lord Kubera, the guardian of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day in hopes of receiving blessings for prosperity and financial growth. 
 
Lord Dhanvantari, the Ayurvedic physician and god, was born on this day, which is also known as Dhanwantari Trayodashi or Dhanvantri Jayanti. Worshipping Lord Dhanvantari on this day is thought to encourage longevity and good health.

Cultural Importance of Dhanteras 2025

In addition to signalling the start of Diwali, the celebration of Dhanteras highlights the value of preparation, prosperity, and purity. Diya lighting, deity worship, and the acquisition of auspicious objects all herald the beginning of a successful and bright new year.
 
In addition to illuminating the path for Lakshmi Puja, Narak Chaturdashi, and Deepavali, the lamps on Dhanteras night also perpetuate the spirit of joy and heavenly prosperity. 
 

More From This Section

gavel

Karur stampede: TVK leaders released after court rejects custody extension

Supreme Court, SC

Goregaon-Mulund project: SC to hear BMC plea for nod to fell more trees

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom

pharma, drugs, medicine

After cough syrup tragedy, MP hospital under lens over worms in medicine

Delhi weather update 2025

Delhi weather update: AQI still 'poor'; artificial rain planned post-Diwali

Topics : Diwali Celebration Dhanteras Diwali festival

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon