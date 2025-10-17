Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will stock market remain closed on Oct 20 for Diwali? All you need to know

For the stock markets, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for regular trading on October 20

National Stock Exchange | Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Stock Market holiday: With Diwali festivities around the corner, many investors are wondering whether the stock exchanges will be open on Monday, October 20, 2025. The main day of Diwali celebrations this year. While most states will celebrate Diwali on Monday, October 20, 2025, some regions will observe the festival a day later, on Tuesday, October 21.
 
For the stock markets, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for regular trading on October 20. However, according to the NSE holiday calendar, markets will be closed on October 21 for Diwali Lakshmi Puja. Additionally, the exchanges will also observe a holiday on October 22 for Balipratipada.
 

Muhurat trading session - Diwali 2025

On October 21, a special Muhurat Trading session will take place from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, allowing investors to participate in the traditional trading ritual. There will be a pre-market session from 01:30 PM to 01:45 PM.  
 
Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 PM to 7 PM. The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat, the Hindu calendar year, that starts on Diwali. This year will mark the beginning of Samvat 2082.
 
Muhurat Trading is a special, short trading session conducted by Indian stock exchanges during Diwali, considered an auspicious time to begin new ventures. It’s a tradition where investors and traders participate with the belief that investing on this day will bring prosperity and good fortune throughout the year. The session usually lasts for an hour and is marked by festive rituals, prayers, and positive market sentiment.

Here is the whole stock market holiday list:

Stock Market Holidays

        Stock market timings

Indian equity markets operate on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock Market performance - Samvat 2081

So far in the current Samvat year 2081, the benchmark Nifty50 index has risen around 6.5 per cent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices have returned 5.5 per cent and -2.5 per cent, respectively. This is the weakest performance for Indian stock markets in a Samvat year since 2078, largely due to a selloff by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) amid ongoing global uncertainties. However, the primary market in Samvat 2081 witnessed a sharp rally in fundraising activity, with 332 companies going public across the mainboard and SME (small and medium enterprises) segments, raising a cumulative ₹1.55 trillion, as of October 9, 2025.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

