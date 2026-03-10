Banking sector to maintain strong growth over the next two years: ICRA

Profitability in the banking sector is expected to remain healthy, supported by stronger core earnings. Pre-provision operating profit is estimated at about 3 per cent of assets, enabling banks to absorb credit costs while maintaining return on assets in the range of about 1.5–2 per cent.

On the mobilisation of current account and savings accounts, Srinivasan said, “We need to move beyond CASA and give some benefits to common depositors as well. They will also become intelligent. Gone are the days of 45–50 per cent CASA that we saw a couple of years back. That was a period wherein credit growth was slow. The banking system is flush with liquidity.” Going forward, CASA is expected to stay around 35–36 per cent.