Banks' loans rise 19.5% in two weeks to May 17, deposits up 13.3%: RBI

Outstanding loans fell Rs 23,207 crore ($2.78 billion) to Rs 166.09 trillion in the two weeks to May 17

Bank deposits fell Rs 1.24 trillion to Rs 208.14 trillion in the two weeks to May 17.
Reuters May 31
May 31 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Indian banks' loans rose 19.5% in the two weeks to May 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.3%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell Rs 23,207 crore ($2.78 billion) to Rs 166.09 trillion in the two weeks to May 17.
 

Non-food credit fell 267.01 billion rupees to 165.67 trillion rupees, while food credit rose Rs 3,494 crore to Rs 41,273 crore.

Bank deposits fell Rs 1.24 trillion to Rs 208.14 trillion in the two weeks to May 17.
 

May 31 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

