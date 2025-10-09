Banks may post subdued quarterly results amid rate cuts, weak loan demand

Indian banks are poised to report subdued earnings for the September quarter, weighed down by tepid loan demand across retail and corporate segments and margin contraction due to rate cuts by the central bank, analysts said.

The Reserve Bank of India has lowered its interest rate by 100 basis points this year to revive consumption and investment amid a slowing economy. Rate cuts tend to squeeze banks' margins in the short term, as lenders reduce loan rates faster than they adjust deposit rates.

Analysts forecast private banks to post a year-on-year decline in profit in the September quarter, while net interest income (NII) may see only a marginal uptick.

Sector-wide profit is forecast to fall 7 per cent-12 per cent year-on-year in the quarter, with state-owned banks underperforming larger peers. Jefferies estimates profits of large banks will fall 12 per cent year-on-year, after posting an 8 per cent growth in the year-ago quarter and a marginal 2 per cent growth in the June quarter. The brokerage forecasts 5 per cent drop in profit for private lenders and a 20 per cent decline for public sector banks. It expects loan growth at roughly 11 per cent and a flat NII. Axis Bank will kick off the banking sector earnings on October 15, followed by Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank later in the week.

"Asset quality trends are likely to remain stable due to controlled slippages and robust provision coverage ratios," said Nitin Aggarwal of Motilal Oswal. Nomura added that stress in unsecured retail and microfinance portfolios remains elevated but delinquency trends are improving, although a gradual profit recovery is likely from the second half of fiscal 2026. Loan growth is expected to remain muted at around 10 per cent in the September quarter, with corporate and big-ticket retail demand still soft. Rising bond yields are also likely to weigh on treasury income. "With bond yields rising, treasury gains will not cushion earnings in the September quarter," Axis Securities said.