RBI's long ECL transition to ensure limited impact on banks: SBI chief

C S Setty says extended transition will cushion banks from ECL shock, stresses need for stronger collections before expanding UPI-based credit products

rbi, reserve bank of india
When YONO 2.0 is launched, SBI aims to have the capacity to onboard 200 million customers. The bank is working with nearly a dozen fintech firms to develop the new version. | Image: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
The glide path starting April 1, 2027, given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to spread higher provisioning requirements while transitioning to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework from the current incurred loss framework will ensure a limited impact on banks’ balance sheets, said C S Setty, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI). He added that SBI is ready in terms of modelling for implementing ECL but may need to make some tweaks based on the final guidelines issued by the central bank.
 
“We are technologically ready for ECL in terms of models, but some adjustments may be required based on the final guidelines,” Setty said on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest. “The long transition time that is given, we believe that there will be limited impact on the balance sheet of banks,” he added.
 
The RBI is yet to announce draft ECL norms. A discussion paper was floated in early 2023.
 
RBI’s glide path for ECL rollout
 
Last week, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said the ECL framework of provisioning with prudential floors is proposed to be made applicable to all scheduled commercial banks (excluding Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Payment Banks (PBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)) and All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) with effect from April 1, 2027. They will be given a glide path till March 31, 2031, to smoothen the one-time impact of higher provisioning, if any, on their existing books, he said.
 
The draft framework introduces a forward-looking ECL model with a three-stage classification — Stage 1 (performing), Stage 2 (significant increase in credit risk (SICR) >30 days past due or other risk triggers), and Stage 3 (credit-impaired/non-performing assets).
 
To prevent under-provisioning, the RBI has proposed regulatory floors, for example, Stage 1 (0.25–1.25 per cent), Stage 2 (1.5–5 per cent), and Stage 3 (25–100 per cent, based on ageing and collateral). The norms extend to off-balance-sheet exposures, reinforce cash-basis interest recognition on NPAs, and mandate granular stage-wise disclosures and reconciliations.
 
SBI ready for acquisition financing
 
Additionally, Setty said banks like SBI are well versed in acquisition financing, as they already finance overseas acquisitions by Indian corporates. “We have been doing outbound M&A financing for Indian corporates acquiring overseas entities. I think banks like SBI are well versed in acquisition financing,” Setty said.
 
Last week, the RBI said it would allow banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates, a long-standing demand of the banking industry.
 
Strengthening credit delivery and collection on UPI
 
Separately, Setty highlighted that credit on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a very powerful concept. “There are two ways of looking at credit on UPI. One is the intuitive credit availability to the user of UPI at the point of sale (PoS). We are using extensive data available to us and correlating it with UPI data to offer a pre-approved line of credit, which we may enhance as we go forward,” he said.
 
Setty said SBI is also looking to extend small-ticket credit to farmers on UPI, given the extensive use of digital payments in semi-urban and rural areas.
 
However, he emphasised the need to strengthen banks’ collection mechanisms for such loans. “Delivering this credit is easier on UPI. But we need to strengthen our collection mechanism because this credit always has two components — how do you give the money easily, and more importantly, how do you collect it back. So we need to get the collection piece right before we roll out as many products on the UPI,” he said.
 
YONO 2.0 and customer expansion plans
 
Speaking about YONO, Setty said the platform has 90 million registered users. “Our future plans on YONO are to have diversified languages available on the platform. Almost 15 languages will be available on YONO 2.0. We will also focus on making more products available for farmers, MSME customers, and financial inclusion customers.”
 
When YONO 2.0 is launched, SBI aims to have the capacity to onboard 200 million customers. The bank is working with nearly a dozen fintech firms to develop the new version.
 
In terms of demographics, one-third of SBI’s customer base is below 35 years of age. “They feel comfortable dealing with SBI because of the trust it provides,” Setty said, adding that most of the young generation comes to SBI for its services. “Our endeavour is to cater to every segment. More importantly, we don’t look at providing services merely by opening an account. Constant engagement and customer life-cycle management are what we are focusing on,” he said.
 
Focus on education loans and KYC simplification
 
Setty also highlighted that in any institution, more than 70 per cent of students who avail education loans are from SBI. He added that the bank is working on simplifying the know-your-customer (KYC) process. “Even if it means engaging with regulators at the government level, we are taking that initiative,” he said.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIBanking Industry

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

