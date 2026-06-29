Banks need reforms, deeper debt mkts for next growth phase: Deepak Parekh

India should push ahead with another round of banking reforms, deepen its debt markets, and broaden sources of capital if it is to finance its long-term growth ambitions, Deepak Parekh, former chairman, HDFC Limited, and chairman, HDFC Asset Management Co, said on Monday.

Speaking at the 118th Annual General Meeting of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Parekh said reforms in the banking sector should be undertaken when lenders are financially strong.

"India's banking sector needs new reforms and the time to do this is when the sun is shining or when the banks are at their strongest," Parekh said.

He reiterated the need for consolidation in the sector, saying India requires "few large banks rather than many small banks".

"The public sector banks have already consolidated, but there merits a case for further consolidation. The government has announced that it is working towards this," he said.

Parekh also called for raising foreign direct investment limits in both public and private sector banks to bring in additional capital.

Calling for a stronger domestic bond market, Parekh said India must move beyond legacy policy frameworks to support the country's investment needs.