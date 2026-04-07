Banks unwind 75% forex bets as RBI deadline nears; rupee, bonds gain

Commercial banks have wound up around 75 per cent of their currency arbitrage positions in the last four trading days following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) direction to cap net open position (NOP) in the onshore deliverable market, leading to the appreciation of the Indian unit, sources said.

Bankers estimated around $30 billion worth of open positions have been squared off, out of $40 billion bets against the rupee. The regulator has set April 10 deadline to cut the net open position to $100 million. The Indian unit, which fell over 4 per cent against the dollar in March, following the West Asia conflict, has gained almost 2 per cent since the RBI NOP cap directive issued on March 27, 2026.