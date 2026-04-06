Banks' Q4FY26 performance may be stable amid global uncertainties

As of March 15, systemic credit growth stood at 13.8 per cent, remaining robust on the back of liquidity buffers and a consumption-led recovery following goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts. System-wide deposit growth stood at 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y, with faster credit growth pushing the credit-deposit (CD) ratio to 83 per cent.

“With the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) support for the LCR-NSFR framework, we believe banks have room to further expand their CD ratios and fund credit growth, while deposit growth remains stable. We expect CD ratios across the banking system to increase, with public sector undertaking (PSU) banks likely to benefit more,” Motilal Oswal said in a report. It added that NIMs are expected to show divergent trends, with large private banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank likely to report flat margins, while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank may see some decline. State-owned banks are expected to report broadly flat NIMs in Q4FY26.