CMS Info Systems acquires FSS ATM management business for ₹115 crore

CMS Info Systems on Sunday announced the acquisition of the ATM Managed Services business of Financial Software and Systems Private Limited (FSS) for ₹115 crore. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY27.

The deal involves the transfer of operating assets and the novation of customer contracts. It will add nearly 8,000 units and introduce new private-sector banking relationships, aligning with CMS’s publicly stated consolidation strategy and expanding the depth of its three business service platforms.

This acquisition will increase the managed services portfolio of CMS Infosystems from approximately 31,000 to 39,000 units, distinct from the approximately 68,000 machines CMS services through its currency logistics operations. Retail Solutions & Currency Logistics and Technology & Payment Solutions complete the platform, with the latter including its VisionAI solution, HAWKAI.