Foreign banks step up leverage to attract FCNR(B) deposits from NRIs

With initial inflows from the special FCNR(B) deposit scheme lagging expectations, some foreign banks have stepped up the leverage offered to non-resident Indian (NRI) customers to as much as 19 times the value of their deposits.

Most large domestic banks had initially settled around a leverage of 9x. However, sources said some foreign banks have since raised the multiple significantly in a bid to attract higher FCNR(B) inflows. Leverage refers to the multiple of the FCNR(B) deposit that a bank is willing to lend against.

While large banks are offering 6 per cent on such deposits, smaller lenders are offering over 7 per cent. Earlier this month, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revised its FCNR(B) deposit rate to 7.50 per cent for a tenure of 3-5 years.