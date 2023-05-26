Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23

Dividend income comes under non-tax revenues. However, it will take years of high dividend payouts for the government to recover its large incremental equity investment in PSBs since FY15. The PSBs’ paid-up capital, or the equity shares owned by their shareholders, including the government, was up more than five times during the period from around Rs 13,900 crore at the end of March 2015 to nearly Rs 72,200 crore at the end of March FY23. Their equity expanded during the period as the government shored up their depleted capital.

On the earnings side, PSBs gained from a sharp decline in provisions and contingencies for non-performing assets (NPAs). Provisions for NPAs were down 9.7 per cent y-o-y to around Rs 97,000 crore in FY23, the lowest in the last eight years. A sharp rise in dividend payout by PSBs will be a fiscal boost for the government and help it lower the fiscal deficit.