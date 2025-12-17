Home / Industry / Banking / Govt to use green-shoe option to divest 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank

Govt to use green-shoe option to divest 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank

The OFS of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) opened for subscription on Wednesday for non-retail investors at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks
Strong non-retail demand prompts government to invoke green shoe option, raising stake sale in Indian Overseas Bank via offer-for-sale. (Photo: facebook)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government on Wednesday decided to exercise green shoe option to divest a higher 3 per cent stake in Indian Overseas Bank through offer-for-sale following overwhelming response from investors on the first day of subscription.
 
The OFS of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) opened for subscription on Wednesday for non-retail investors at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.
 
"Offer for Sale in Indian Overseas Bank received good response from non-retail investors today.
 
"Against about 34.66 cr shares on offer, demand was received for more than 41 cr shares. Government has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get to bid tomorrow 18th December 2025," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.
 
The government proposed to sell up to 38.51 crore (38,51,31,796) shares or 2 per cent base offer size with an option to additionally sell 19.25 crore (19,25,65,898) shares, representing 1 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the bank, IOB had said in a regulatory filing.
 
The government currently holds 94.61 per cent stake in the Chennai-based bank.
 
Additionally, 1,50,000 shares (equivalent to 0.001 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank) may be offered to eligible employees in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the OFS guidelines, subject to approval from the competent authority.
 
Eligible employees may apply for shares up to Rs 5,00,000, it added.
 
This is in line with the Securities Contract (Regulation) rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, must have a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.
 
Capital markets regulator Sebi has given forbearance to CPSEs and public sector financial institutions till August 2026.
 
The other three lenders where the government stake exceeds the minimum public shareholding threshold are Punjab & Sind Bank (93.9 per cent), UCO Bank (91 per cent), and Central Bank of India (89.3 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Six private sector candidates apply for Canara Bank MD & CEO role

Premium

PSBs rework branch strategy to cut costs amid changing customer behaviour

Premium

Multiple challenges continue to ail the ATM interchange fee conundrum

Premium

PSBs eye M&A market but face talent, pay and regulatory hurdles ahead

RBI completes bond buys, takes FY26 total to a record high of ₹3.16 trn

Topics :Indian Overseas BankBanking sectorStake sale

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story