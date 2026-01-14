Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Know release date and other key NTA updates

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Know release date and other key NTA updates

JEE Main Admit Card: The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams are expected to be taken by over 14.5 lakh candidates. Meanwhile, NTA has issued a city slip to inform them of their allotted exam date and city

JEE Main 2026 exams

EE Main 2026 Admit Card: Expected Release Date, Latest NTA Updates on Exam Schedule and City Intimation Slip

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JEE Main admit card 2026 release date and time: The JEE Main 2026 admit card will soon be available on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Since an admission card is required to take an exam, thousands of candidates are anxiously awaiting their hall tickets as the exam draws near.
 
Candidates can use their application number, birthdate, or password to get it once it is made available. The admit card is anticipated to be released soon since the city notification slip has already been issued.

How to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2026?

· Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
 
 
· Press on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card”
 
· Fill in the application number and password on the login page.

Also Read

JEE Main 2026 city slip out

JEE Main 2026 city slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download

JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip

JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip to be released soon by NTA, know more

JEE Main 2026 Registration

JEE Main 2026 Registration: Deadline to apply on official website is today

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah launches AI model Aryabhata 1.0 for JEE Mains

Karan Fries cow, cattle, cow, synthetic cattle breed

India registers new cow breed that gives 11-19 kgs per day milk yield

 
· Fill in the captcha code as shown on the screen and submit the details
 
· Download and take multiple prints of the admit card. 

JEE Main 2026 exam schedule

NTA will hold the JEE Mains 2026 second attempt from April 2–9. The third week of January 2026 is when the session 2 application form release is anticipated to begin.
 
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) format will be used for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 test. According to the NTA schedule, Paper 1 (BTech/BE) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be completed independently.
 
· January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026: Paper 1- first shift - 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift - 3 PM to 6 PM
 
· January 29, 2026: Paper 2A and 2B- First Shift - 9 AM to 12:30 PM. 

More about the JEE Main 2026

NTA has only been informed that the admit card will be released three to four days before the JEE Mains session 1 exam on the official website. The third week of January is when the JEE Mains application form 2026 is anticipated to be made available on the official website. Students should prepare their paperwork, photo, signature, and payment information ahead of time.

More From This Section

JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 announced

JKBOSE declares Class 12th results with 84% pass rate: Here's how to check

FMGE December admit card 2025

FMGE December Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know more

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2025 released, 12th to be out soon: How to check

student school education

Over 3,500 EWS applicants not admitted to Delhi schools in 2025-26: Govt

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs govt to frame rules to implement 25% EWS quota under RTE Act

Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Mains JEE Main exam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBank Holiday TodayQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayBMC Elections 2026 DateGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance