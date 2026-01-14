JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Know release date and other key NTA updates

JEE Main admit card 2026 release date and time: The JEE Main 2026 admit card will soon be available on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Since an admission card is required to take an exam, thousands of candidates are anxiously awaiting their hall tickets as the exam draws near.

Candidates can use their application number, birthdate, or password to get it once it is made available. The admit card is anticipated to be released soon since the city notification slip has already been issued.

How to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2026?

· Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

· Press on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card”

· Fill in the application number and password on the login page.

· Fill in the captcha code as shown on the screen and submit the details

· Download and take multiple prints of the admit card.

JEE Main 2026 exam schedule

NTA will hold the JEE Mains 2026 second attempt from April 2–9. The third week of January 2026 is when the session 2 application form release is anticipated to begin.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) format will be used for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 test. According to the NTA schedule, Paper 1 (BTech/BE) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be completed independently.

· January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026: Paper 1- first shift - 9 AM to 12 noon and second shift - 3 PM to 6 PM

· January 29, 2026: Paper 2A and 2B- First Shift - 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

More about the JEE Main 2026

NTA has only been informed that the admit card will be released three to four days before the JEE Mains session 1 exam on the official website. The third week of January is when the JEE Mains application form 2026 is anticipated to be made available on the official website. Students should prepare their paperwork, photo, signature, and payment information ahead of time.