JPMorgan to open first new branch in India in nearly a decade after RBI nod

By Saikat Das and Siddhi Nayak

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to open a new branch in India after nearly a decade, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring the Wall Street bank’s growing push into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The lender has gotten an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish its fourth branch in Pune, a city near Mumbai, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public yet. JPMorgan’s new location will cater to corporate clients, offering a full suite of products from transaction banking to term lending, the people said.