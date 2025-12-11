Home / Industry / Banking / JPMorgan to open first new branch in India in nearly a decade after RBI nod

JPMorgan to open first new branch in India in nearly a decade after RBI nod

Foreign banks are being drawn to expand in India, lured by its rapid economic expansion, strong credit demand and deepening corporate activity

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india
JPMorgan last received approval to open branches in India in 2016, when it was given the green light to set up in three locations
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Saikat Das and Siddhi Nayak
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to open a new branch in India after nearly a decade, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring the Wall Street bank’s growing push into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. 
The lender has gotten an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish its fourth branch in Pune, a city near Mumbai, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public yet. JPMorgan’s new location will cater to corporate clients, offering a full suite of products from transaction banking to term lending, the people said. 
 
A spokesperson for JPMorgan confirmed the firm received in-principle approval from the regulator. The RBI did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
 
Foreign banks are being drawn to expand in India, lured by its rapid economic expansion, strong credit demand and deepening corporate activity. The country’s stable macro environment have further enhanced its appeal for global lenders.
 
JPMorgan last received approval to open branches in India in 2016, when it was given the green light to set up in three locations. 
 
Since then, it has expanded commercial banking in the country to service domestic mid-cap firms and opened a new campus, according to its website. The New York-based firm’s activities in India span asset management to investment banking. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Under pressure bank NIMs to squeeze further after RBI's 25 bps cut

RBI's revised norms empower cooperative banks with greater autonomy

Russia's Gazprombank, Alfa Bank seek RBI approval to set up India branches

Russia's Sberbank to invest $100 mn to expand operations in India: CEO

Premium

In a first, complaints against private banks exceed PSBs in FY25

Topics :JPMorgan Chase & CoJPMorganRBIIndian Banks

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story