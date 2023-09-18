Liquidity in banking system slips into deficit mode due to tax outflows

The liquidity in the banking system slipped into deficit mode once again ahead of the second tranche of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) disbursement on 23 September, due to tax outflows, dealers said.

The Reserve Bank of India injected Rs 67,576 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 45,699 crore and Rs 68,785 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

"Estimates are that around Rs 90,000 crore to 1 trillion will go out as goods and services tax outflow," a dealer at a primary dealership said. "The deficit liquidity should not persist as government spending is scheduled in the later part of the month, which should bring the surplus liquidity back to 1 trillion," he added.

The surplus liquidity in the banking system went into deficit mode for the first time in the current financial year on 21 August, on the back of I-CRR and goods and services tax (GST) payments.

The Reserve Bank of India had decided on 8 September to discontinue the I-CRR by 7 October in a phased manner. Out of the total I-CRR maintained, 25 per cent will be disbursed on 29 September, another 25 per cent on 23 September, and the remaining 50 per cent will be released on 7 October.

Market participants believe that the disbursement of Rs 25,000 crore as the second tranche of I-CRR would not be sufficient, and the Reserve Bank of India might have to come up with other measures to bring liquidity back to surplus mode.

"We'll have to see whether the Reserve Bank of India is comfortable with this or if they come up with something like a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction," a dealer at a primary dealership said.

However, a segment of the market believes that it is highly unlikely that the central bank will conduct a VRR auction.