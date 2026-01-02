NIM stabilisation, asset quality, disciplined growth key for banks in 2026

Net interest margins (NIMs) of scheduled commercial banks came under pressure following a cumulative 125-basis point policy rate cut by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) since February 2025, as deposit rates tend to adjust more slowly than lending rates.

Data show that NIMs of private sector banks declined by 15 bps to 3.87 per cent in Q2FY26 from 4.02 per cent in Q4FY25, while those of state-owned banks fell 10 bps to 2.71 per cent from 2.81 per cent over the same period. Margin compression was sharper in Q1FY26, while Q2 saw better-than-expected NIM performance, even after absorbing the full impact of a 50-bps repo rate cut, aided by meaningful reductions in savings account rates. Going forward, with the rate-cut cycle likely behind, banks’ margins are expected to stabilise.