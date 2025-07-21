Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed compliance with order, says Sebi

US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed compliance with order, says Sebi

Sebi confirms that Jane Street has complied with its directions to cease unfair trading practices and deposited ₹4,843.57 crore in an escrow account to resume operations in the domestic market

Sebi

"Sebi remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market," the regulator said in the release.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said that US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed to the regulator that it will comply with the directions to cease and desist from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative, or unfair trade practice.
 
The market regulator has given a go-ahead to the high-frequency trader to deal in the domestic market. This follows Jane Street's move to deposit ₹4,843.57 crore in the escrow account.
 
“Upon compliance with the directions in clause 62.1 (creation of escrow account with a lien marked in favor of Sebi, for an amount of ₹4,843.57 crore), the directions stipulated in clauses 62.2, 62.3, 62.4, 62.5, 62.7, 62.8, and 62.10 of the interim order shall cease to apply,” said Sebi in a statement on Monday.
 
 
The market regulator added that the exchanges have confirmed that they will closely monitor any future dealings and positions of Jane Street and its group entities on an ongoing basis to ensure that they do not indulge in any manipulative activity.
 
"Sebi remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market," the regulator said in the release.

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi issues advisory on dabba trading, cautions investors

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

India VIX at 15-month low as market stays calm; muted volatility to persist

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

BEML stock split news: Here's what investors need to know

Rupee

Rupee extends losses even as oil prices, dollar decline; ends at 86.30/$

ipo market listing share market

Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Topics : SEBI Markets News Jane Street

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon