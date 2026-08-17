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Home / Industry / Banking / Paramotor Digital partners with NSDL Payments Bank to issue prepaid cards

Paramotor Digital partners with NSDL Payments Bank to issue prepaid cards

The partnership will support Paramotor's consumer spend management, digital gifting and rewards and loyalty platforms, including SpendPro, Yayyy.shop and RewardOn

As of March 2026, Federal Bank has 2.24 million credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank 638,169
The partnership will leverage NSDL Payments Bank's prepaid card issuance services and banking infrastructure to support secure, RBI-compliant prepaid payment solutions across payment networks
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Fintech and enterprise technology firm Paramotor Digital Technology Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a co-branded partnership agreement with NSDL Payments Bank to issue prepaid cards across India.

The partnership will support Paramotor's consumer spend management, digital gifting and rewards and loyalty platforms, including SpendPro, Yayyy.shop and RewardOn.

The agreement is expected to enable Paramotor to offer industry-specific prepaid card programmes for enterprises and consumers across various use cases, the fintech firm said in a statement.

The partnership will leverage NSDL Payments Bank's prepaid card issuance services and banking infrastructure to support secure, RBI-compliant prepaid payment solutions across payment networks.

Rahul Anand, Promoter and Managing Director of Paramotor Digital Technology, said the agreement will strengthen the company's vertically integrated platforms.

In May, Paramotor Digital filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi through confidential route to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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