RBI imposes penalties on Muthoot Finance, others for compliance violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it has imposed monetary penalties on six companies, including non-bank lender Muthoot Finance, for non-compliance with various regulatory norms.

The central bank imposed a ₹5.80 lakh penalty on Muthoot Finance, ₹3.10 lakh each on Satya MicroCapital and PAN Emami Cosmed, ₹2.70 lakh each on Dhani Loans and Services and Muthoot Vehicle and Asset Finance, and ₹6.20 lakh on Avail Financial Services, notifications said.

Muthoot Finance was penalised for failing to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts and non-deployment of robust software for effective identification and reporting of suspicious transactions, the RBI said.