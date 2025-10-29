Home / Industry / Banking / Reinvention continuous process that banks are adopting well: Top bankers

Reinvention continuous process that banks are adopting well: Top bankers

The bankers highlighted that lenders must stay agile and continuously reinvent themselves to stay relevant in a rapidly changing environment

IndusInd Bank Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Anand, Federal Bank MD & CEO KVS Manian, and Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar
All three bankers agreed that consolidation, particularly among mid-sized private banks, could create a stronger, more resilient sector. Photo: Business Standard
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s top bankers on Wednesday said that the country’s banking sector is entering a new phase of opportunity, driven by regulatory reforms, rising foreign investor confidence, and a revival in credit demand.
 
In a panel discussion with Business Standard Resident Editor (New Delhi) Vikas Dhoot at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai, IndusInd Bank Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Anand, Federal Bank MD & CEO KVS Manian, and Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar agreed that lenders must stay agile and continuously reinvent themselves to stay relevant in a rapidly changing environment.

Banking model evolving

Federal Bank’s Manian agreed, saying the sector must keep adapting. “Rethinking the banking model is not a one-time exercise. The cycle of change is faster than ever,” he said. “With debt markets deepening and new reforms coming in, banks need to build expertise beyond traditional lending, especially in areas like project and capital market financing.”
 
Anand highlighted that the role of banks has expanded far beyond traditional corporate lending. He added that banks now play a larger role in services such as payments, trade finance, forex, and cash management. 
 
“Banks know where the opportunities are. They just need to be nimble and ready to serve different customer segments,” said Kumar. “Corporate credit demand is already picking up this quarter, and banks are well placed to meet that.”

Regulatory reforms seen as timely

The bankers also welcomed the recent wave of regulatory actions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Anand pointed out that the RBI's latest reforms, "the most in a decade," are aimed at improving liquidity management and easing operations for lenders. The RBI introduced 22 regulatory measures in its October monetary policy meeting.
 
Kumar described the current moment as a "wave of reforms", saying the timing aligns perfectly with rising foreign investor confidence in India’s banking space. “This is the right moment, with regulatory support and investor trust coming together, for Indian banking to build on its maturity and stability,” he said.
 
Manian said that to achieve India's 7-8 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) target, credit growth must touch 13-14 per cent, which will require close coordination between banks, regulators, and the finance ministry. “Growth depends on all three moving in sync,” he said.

M&A financing and consolidation

On the RBI’s new rules for merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, Anand said the move will allow domestic banks to capture opportunities that were previously going offshore. “We can now participate in onshore acquisitions. That’s a big positive,” he said.
 
Manian noted that M&A financing will require banks to develop deeper expertise. “It’s not vanilla lending, it demands understanding of deal structures and risks,” he said. “Banks with investment banking capabilities will have an edge.”
 
Meanwhile, all three bankers agreed that consolidation, particularly among mid-sized private banks, could create a stronger, more resilient sector. Manian said India may eventually be home to eight to ten large banks, evenly split between public and private players. “That’s the direction we’re headed. The mid-sized banks have a clear opportunity to scale up,” he said.
 
Kumar added that growing foreign investment in Indian banks would support this transformation.“Foreign capital will help mid-sized banks grow into large ones. That’s essential for meeting the country’s development needs,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Regulatory reform, capital depth draw global banks to India, say CEOs

India needs bigger, more global-scale banks for 2047 goal: Banking leaders

Banks, capital markets to drive India's next growth phase, says KV Kamath

RBI denies approval for Dia Vikas Capital's 5% stake purchase in ESAF SFB

SFB advances to cross ₹2 trillion in FY26, grow 16-17%: Crisil Ratings

Topics :BanksIndusInd BankYES BankFederal BanklendingCredit demandBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story