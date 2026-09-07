RBL Bank board approves $1 billion EMTN programme to raise overseas debt

RBL Bank’s board on Monday approved a plan to establish a $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, giving the private lender a framework to raise funds through foreign-currency bonds and other debt securities in overseas markets.

The bank’s board approved the establishment of the EMTN programme under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, subject to applicable regulatory, statutory and other approvals, RBL Bank said in an exchange filing.

Under the programme, the bank may issue foreign-currency bonds, notes or other permitted debt securities of up to $1 billion from time to time through one or more transactions, depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements.