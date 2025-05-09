SMBC's board representation in Yes Bank to be proportionate to its stake

Following Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC) proposed acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank -- subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- the Japanese lender is set to become the bank’s largest shareholder and is expected to gain board representation proportional to its shareholding, sources said.

While Yes Bank has not officially disclosed any changes to its board structure post-deal, sources indicated that SMBC is likely to have the highest representation on the board once the transaction is finalised.

Moreover, SBI will be free to cut down its stake in the private bank once the deal sails through, said a source aware of the developments. Yes Bank, however, did not give a timeline on when the regulatory approval would come.

Currently, Yes Bank’s board has two nominee directors from the State Bank of India (SBI), currently its largest shareholder with a 23.97 per cent stake. According to sources, the representation of SBI in Yes Bank’s board will come down to one. Other members of Yes Bank’s board include a nominee director from Verventa Holdings; Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO of Yes Bank; Ranjan Pental and Manish Jain, both executive directors; and four independent directors. Former RBI deputy governor R Gandhi serves as the bank’s non-executive, part-time chairman. Also, sources also indicated that SMBC has the financial capacity to increase its stake in Yes Bank to 25 per cent, which would trigger an open offer, potentially allowing the Japanese lender to raise its stake further. However, it remains unclear whether SMBC intends to pursue that route to acquire a majority stake in the bank as the regulator may not be comfortable with such a move.

SBI is selling a 13.19 per cent stake in Yes Bank at ₹21.50 per equity share, which is at 18 per cent premium to the lender’s closing share price on Thursday. SBI will hold a residual 10.78 per cent stake in the bank, and it would be free to divest its remaining stake once the proposed deal receives regulatory approval and is finalised, the source quoted above said. “SMBC was negotiating with SBI and other investors. And this is finally they ended up (on the premium),” said another source aware of the developments. “Different structures were being evaluated and this structure (20 per cent stake) made the most sense to the bank, to the buyer and to the regulator. It married all objectives,” the second source added.