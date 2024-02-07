Volume, value of UPI transactions slip due to downtime with bank servers

The volume and value of transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) slipped to 403 million and Rs 66,834.8 crore respectively on February 7 as multiple users failed to transact using the real-time payment service due to a downtime with bank servers.

Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows the volume and value of transactions on UPI were pegged at 430.42 million and Rs 77,049 crore respectively a day prior to the outage.

NPCI had stated that it was working with banks since they were facing technical issues on February 6.

“Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as a few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution,” the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the same day.

NPCI declined to respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

For the first six days of this month, NPCI has recorded an average transaction volume of 424.9 million transactions.

Users took to social media to raise their complaints on Tuesday, stating their payments couldn't go through on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“Server is still down. I have been unable to perform UPI transactions since morning. Kindly resolve the issue at the earliest,” a user tweeted.

Meanwhile, UPI transactions clocked a new high in value in January by touching Rs 18.41 trillion, up marginally by 1 per cent from Rs 18.23 trillion in December. Transactions increased by 1.5 per cent to 12.20 billion, compared to 12.02 billion in October.

In November, the value was seen at Rs 17.4 trillion with 11.4 billion transactions. According to data shared by the NPCI, January numbers were 52 per cent higher in volume and 42 per cent higher in value compared to the same month last financial year.