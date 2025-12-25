Kalinganagar's grim anniversary: Progress rises, but unease still persists

Changing fortunes?

The Tata Steel plant is among the largest industrial units operating in the town. Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK), which was dedicated to Odisha by then chief minister Patnaik in 2015, nearly a decade after the police firing incident, has expanded to 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of production capacity from 3 mtpa earlier. It invested cumulatively over ~50,000 crore in the plant — the largest organic capacity expansion in its history, the company said replying to queries. Majhi inaugurated Phase II expansion in May this year, when he unveiled 24 projects by various companiesacross sectors in the area with a total investment of ~1.15 trillion. “Kalinganagar tested our resilience, teamwork, and faith, and each time, our people rose to the occasion. Over the past decade, Kalinganagar has demonstrated how growth, technology, and sustainability can work in harmony to build lasting value,” T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Steel, had said on the completion of a decade of the commissioning on November 18. Odisha Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain told Business Standard the government is making Kalinganagar a model for responsible, high-value industrialisation in eastern India. “Kalinganagar is at the heart of our industrial push. In just one year, we have moved from intent to implementation, bringing in large investments in steel, chemicals, and industrial gas while ensuring better rehabilitation, skilling and opportunities for local youth,” Swain said. However, economists and analysts claim that implementation of projects has been slow and many industries in the area are now defunct or closed. Several companies operational in 2006, such as Mesco, Maithan Ispat, Uttam Galva, Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Maharashtra Seamless, and VISA Industries, have either shut down or been merged with or acquired by larger players. In July, Tata Steel acquired Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. In October, Odisha-based India Metals and Ferro Alloys announced it would acquire Tata Steel’s ferro chrome plant in Kalinganagar. Jindal Stainless, another key player in the complex, set aside around ~1,900 crore for the expansion of its downstream lines in 2024. The company has increased capacity to 3.2 mtpa from 1.1 mtpa earlier, according to state government data. Tata Steel said Odisha’s minerals had fed its Jamshedpur plant for decades, before Kalinganagar changed that dynamic. Odisha has emerged as its largest investment destination, with cumulative investments of over ~1 trillion in the past decade. Odisha is now India’s largest producer of steel (41.2 mt), stainless steel (2.2 mt) and alumina and aluminium (9.1 mt), according to the Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25. Industry, a key driver of the state’s economy as stated by the Survey, is projected to grow 6.1 per cent in 2024-25 (advance estimates), down from 8.7 per cent in 2023-24 (AE). It contributes 43.9 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA). Manufacturing is the largest contributor, accounting for 52.6 per cent of industry GVA and 23.1 per cent of total GSVA, and is expected to grow at an average 11 per cent annually between 2020-21 and 2024-25 (AE), compared with 5.2 per cent nationally. The workforce is steadily moving out of agriculture into industry and services. In 2024-25 (AE), industry accounted for 26 per cent of workforce distribution, up from 23 per cent in 2011-12.