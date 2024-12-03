Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / 3 million getting employment from mining in Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

3 million getting employment from mining in Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

CM Sharma said the department should speed up the mining exploration work and identify new mining areas and make the auction process transparent

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Mines and Petroleum Department. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state has immense possibilities in mineral resources and about 3 million people are getting direct and indirect employment from mining.

He said the mining sector also plays an important role in the state's revenue. So the priority of the state government is that the mineral wealth should be properly exploited and revenue in this sector should be increased.

He instructed the officials to work by setting targets. He said the department should speed up the mining exploration work and identify new mining areas and make the auction process transparent.

Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Mines and Petroleum Department.

He said the mineral resources should be used for the welfare of the public and transparency should be maintained in the entire process.

He instructed the officials to form an assessment committee for various activities of the Mines Department and also organise its regular meetings. He also asked them to talk to the firm concerned for refinery project and prepare an action plan for its early operation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Govt aims to double Rajasthan's economy to Rs 30 trillion in five years: CM

Escape to Rajasthan: Tourists flock to desert state as Delhi chokes

Rajasthan govt to introduce bill against forceful religious conversions

Ajmer Dargah row: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of polarsation, unrest

PM Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on Dec 9

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentBhajanlal SharmaMining industryMining in Indiamining sectorBJP

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story