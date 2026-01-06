55% consumers say food apps charge more than restaurants: LocalCircles

More than half of consumers who order food through delivery apps say they are charged more online than what restaurants charge for dine-in or takeaway, according to a LocalCircles survey. The report said 55 per cent of users noticed a difference between prices shown on food delivery platforms and those at restaurants.

According to the survey, pricing is one of the biggest complaints against food delivery apps. About three out of four users said they face either higher menu prices, high taxes and platform charges, or both. While 10 per cent said online menu prices are higher than restaurant prices, 9 per cent complained of excessive taxes and delivery fees.

The survey received over 79,000 responses from consumers across 359 districts of India, of which 61 per cent of respondents were men and 39 per cent were women. Of the total respondents, 75 per cent used food delivery apps. While 58 per cent used it 1-5 times a month, 1 per cent used it 10-30 times a month. 95% consumers not satisfied with packaging Apart from pricing, food quality and delivery issues remain major concerns. Over 95 per cent respondents said they had complaints related to food quality or packaging. Around 56 per cent said they received food that was spilled, damaged or poorly handled more than once in a year.

Consumers also flagged problems like hidden packaging charges, unclear delivery fees and higher final bills than expected at checkout. Over 7,000 complaints were registered against food delivery apps in 2024–25, showing continued dissatisfaction. Many users also raised concerns about unsafe food packaging, stale food, poor temperature control and weak customer support, including delayed or denied refunds. Discounts offer limited relief While one-third of users said they were able to get restaurant or bank discounts on most orders, nearly 45 per cent said they did not benefit much from discounts. Only a small share of respondents said they consistently saved money through food delivery apps.