Signal look out: I&B seeks views on shift to the 4000-4200 MHz band

Broadcasters and teleport operators providing them satellite communications services have already upped the ante by pointing out that the country has over 424 channels, and of them, as many as 258 use spectrum under 4000 MHz. They estimate that in order to effect this change, 21 additional transponders would be required to operate between 4000 MHz and 4200 MHz, with an average of two transponders per broadcaster.



The band between 3300 MHz and 3670 MHz has already been auctioned for 5G and is with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. A portion of it has been allocated to BSNL. On the other hand, broadcasters predominantly use the band between 3700 and 4000 MHz (with a guard band of 30 MHz), which is given at an administrative price. But if the I&B ministry’s proposal is implemented, the quantum of spectrum with the broadcasters will fall from 300 to 200 MHz. Analysts say that if this spectrum is auctioned, it would fetch the government over Rs 1 trillion.