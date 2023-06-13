Home / Industry / News / Delhi govt to ask bike-taxi aggregators Ola, Uber to stop operations

Delhi govt to ask bike-taxi aggregators Ola, Uber to stop operations

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will ask bike-taxi aggregators to stop operations in the national capital till a policy is notified, a day after Supreme Court stayed a High Court order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi govt to ask bike-taxi aggregators Ola, Uber to stop operations

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will ask bike-taxi aggregators to stop operations in the national capital till a policy is notified, a day after the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order that had allowed them to ply.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the government will write to aggregators and also appeal to them through the media to comply with the apex court order or face action.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the High Court order that allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital.

The SC's ruling is binding on all, Kundra said.

"The submission of the department in the court was that we have already floated a draft scheme and the scheme is going to be finalised soon. In absence of any scheme and regulatory framework, the companies are overstepping their mandate by offering such services in absence of any permits or registration from the Transport Department," he told PTI.

Kundra said the companies are free to give their comments on the proposed policy on bike-taxi aggregators, and the government will take a decision after taking a comprehensive view of various aspects.

"Those issues have to be incorporated while finalising the policy. We will be writing to them. These are responsible companies and they should advise their driver partners to desist from operations till they have due authorisation and registration. It is unfortunate that in continuing such operations, they are jeopardising the economic prospects of such people who are associated with them unknowingly in an activity not permissible by law," he said.

Earlier in February, the transport department had cautioned bike-taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read

Top headlines: Airfares high on Holi, Uber to go to court over bike taxi

Delhi govt's decision to allow electric bike taxis to hit thousands: Uber

Delhi govt to engage with taxi industry players over bike taxi ban: IAMAI

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Uber says unfeasible EV mandates risk finishing off bike taxi sector

Deploy AI, machine learning-based spam detect systems: Trai to telcos

Average spot airfares drop up to 33% in a week: Aviation ministry

Infrastructure AIFs in slow mode despite a govt push for new roads, ports

DGCA issues aerodrome licence to Pithoragarh's Naini Saini airport

71% Indian professionals seek to eliminate workplace jargon: Report

Topics :DelhiOlaUberBike Taxi

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story