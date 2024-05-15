86% of executives have deployed AI to enhance revenue: Global TCS study

As many as 86 per cent of senior business executives have deployed artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance revenue streams or create new ones, said a report by Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) on Wednesday.

As many as 69 per cent of businesses are more focused on using AI for innovation and increasing revenue than on improving productivity and optimising cost, said the 'TCS AI for Business Study'.

Executives are positive about the impact of AI, with 57 per cent reporting “excitement” or “optimism”.

As many as 45 per cent of respondents in the study expected up to half their employees will need to use generative AI (GenAI) tools to do their job in three years’ time and another 41 per cent think even a greater number will do so. Most (65 per cent) believe AI will improve capabilities, enabling people to focus on activities that require creativity and strategic thinking.

“2023 was a year of exuberance, with every enterprise experimenting with AI/GenAI use cases. We are now entering an era of wide-and-deep enterprise AI adoption. Enterprises, however, are realising that the path to production for AI solutions is not easy, and that building an AI-mature enterprise is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Harrick Vin, chief technology officer at TCS, India’s largest information technology (IT) services company in revenue and market capitalisation.

“Our AI study has confirmed this sentiment; it has also highlighted that enterprises feel underprepared to deploy AI solutions at scale as well as to manage the profound shifts in the roles of people and ways of working resulting from such deployments,” he said.

Business leaders, however, are less certain about the “path to transformation” in AI, said the report. Only 4 per cent use AI in a way that has transformed their business and 24 per cent have not even moved beyond the initial exploratory phase.

Barriers to business success include corporate IT infrastructures and customer expectation. Organisations acknowledge the need to move beyond existing metrics to measure the success of AI implementation, but 72 per cent say they don’t have the right metrics. The survey highlights the need for businesses to take a strategic approach to adopting and developing the right performance indicators to measure the technology’s impact.

“When calibrated for accuracy and harnessed responsibly, GenAI makes the computational power of the data, cloud, and AI come alive. Add in human ingenuity and organisations can create a new paradigm for the modern marketplace,” said Sivaraman Ganesan, head, AI.Cloud Business Unit, TCS.