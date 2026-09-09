Accenture leases 272,000 sq ft office space in Thane for ₹269 crore

Global technology and consulting major Accenture Solutions Private Limited has leased 2.72 lakh square feet of office space in Thane at a total rental outgo of nearly ₹269 crore over a 10-year lease tenure, according to sources familiar with the transaction.

The office space is located at Centaurus, a commercial tower in Hiranandani Estate, developed by Mumbai-based real estate firm House of Hiranandani. The lease entails a monthly rental payout of around ₹1.9 crore.

According to the lease agreement, Accenture will occupy three contiguous floors — the 19th, 20th and 21st levels — in the commercial development. The space has capacity to accommodate around 2,500-3,000 employees.

Interior fit-outs at the premises are currently underway, with Accenture expected to commence commercial operations from November, the sources said. The transaction was facilitated by property consultant JLL and is among the largest single-office leasing deals recorded in Thane this year, according to one of the sources. It comes amid growing demand from large enterprises for sizeable office spaces in emerging commercial corridors of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). House of Hiranandani and JLL declined to comment. Email queries sent to Accenture remained unanswered. Industry sources said the deal also reflects the increasing preference among occupiers for distributed or multi-operational hubs that provide access to expanding talent pools while allowing companies to scale their operations.