Aerospace major Boeing starts production of Indian Army's Apache choppers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
American aerospace major Boeing on Wednesday said it is starting production of the Apache choppers to be delivered to the Indian Army.

The company will deliver a total of six AH-64E Apaches to the Indian Army.

The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

"Boeing is starting production of the Indian Army's Apaches in Mesa, Arizona," the company said.

Earlier this year, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad.

"We are pleased to reach yet another significant milestone, highlighting Boeing's unwavering commitment to support India's defence capabilities," said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India.

"The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 will enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness and strengthen its defense capabilities," he said.

In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force and signed a contract to produce six AH-64Es for the Indian Army.

The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches is scheduled for 2024.

"The AH-64E continues to be the world's premier attack helicopter," said Christina Upah, vice president of attack helicopter programmes and senior executive at Boeing's Mesa site.

"The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army," the official said.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

