Ahead of Union Budget, industry seeks scrapping of Customs SVB

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, industry has demanded the scrapping of Customs Special Valuation Branch (SVB), a specialised unit that examines whether prices of import between related parties, such as an Indian subsidiary and its foreign parent, have been influenced by their relationship. Businesses argue that while the SVB was set up to prevent undervaluation and revenue leakage, its functioning has increasingly led to prolonged delays, uncertainty in duty liability, and high compliance costs.