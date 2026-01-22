Home / Industry / News / Ahead of Union Budget, industry seeks scrapping of Customs SVB

Ahead of Union Budget, industry seeks scrapping of Customs SVB

Ahead of Budget 2026-27, industry urges scrapping Customs SVB, proposing risk-based post-clearance audits to cut delays and compliance costs

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman
premium
Last year’s Budget sought to address the issue by introducing a statutory time limit of two years, extendable by another year, for finalising provisional assessments
Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, industry has demanded the scrapping of Customs Special Valuation Branch (SVB), a specialised unit that examines whether prices of import between related parties, such as an Indian subsidiary and its foreign parent, have been influenced by their relationship. Businesses argue that while the SVB was set up to prevent undervaluation and revenue leakage, its functioning has increasingly led to prolonged delays, uncertainty in duty liability, and high compliance costs.
 
Under the current framework, importers are required to disclose related-party transactions at the time of filing a Bill of Entry. If the port Customs officer believes the relationship may have influenced pricing, the case is referred to the SVB. Imports are then cleared under provisional assessment against a bond, while the SVB conducts a detailed investigation into pricing, cost structures, and contractual arrangements.
 
Although guidelines prescribe that SVB investigations should be completed within two months, experts say that, in practice, probe reports are often issued only after one to two years. "During this period, all related imports continue to be assessed provisionally, keeping the final Customs duty liability open-ended," said Suresh Nair, partner at EY.
 
Last year’s Budget sought to address the issue by introducing a statutory time limit of two years, extendable by another year, for finalising provisional assessments. "However, businesses argue that this has not addressed the delays on ground as the completion process still takes a lot of time," said Harpreet Singh, partner with Deloitte.
 
Experts point to several operational and constitutional challenges. The SVB process involves repeated interactions with Customs officers and extensive information requests, including commercially sensitive financial and pricing data, much of which is already examined by income tax authorities under transfer pricing rules. "Poor internal coordination within Customs often results in duplicate submissions of documents across ports and SVB cells, adding to procedural inefficiencies, thereby posing a question of judicial intervention," said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, tax and constitutional expert.
 
Another key concern is rigidity in the framework. Even minor or non-substantive changes, such as renewal of inter-company agreements without a change in pricing terms, can trigger a fresh SVB review. This, industry says, defeats the objective of valuation certainty and increases litigation risk.
 
“The Shome Committee (Tax Administration Reform Commission), in its 2014 report, referred to the ‘gatekeeper’ approach in Customs valuation and control mechanisms, which included the SVB, and recommended reforms to align with global best practices,” said EY’s Nair. “While the 2016 circular issued thereafter introduced certain procedural simplifications, challenges relating to efficiency and timely finalisation have continued in practice,” he added.
 
Nair further said that given the government’s emphasis on Customs 2.0 and trade facilitation, this is an appropriate time to reconsider the SVB mechanism. “Replacing it with a more robust, facilitative, and risk-based system, such as on-premises Customs audits, would help safeguard revenue while reducing prolonged uncertainty and easing the compliance burden on legitimate trade,” he said.
 
Industry’s central argument is that valuation scrutiny need not be abandoned but should be shifted away from the border. Instead of frontloading investigations at the time of import, businesses are proposing a risk-based, post-clearance audit system, where Customs authorities examine valuation issues at the importer’s premises based on risk parameters and data analytics.
 
“SVB reform is less about dilution of scrutiny and more about smarter sequencing,” said Singh of Deloitte. “Valuation concerns that emerge post-import can be effectively addressed through post-clearance audit mechanisms, which are globally recognised as more efficient than frontloading investigations at the border," he added.
 
Such a shift, experts said, would also reduce duplication with transfer pricing audits conducted by income tax authorities and bring India closer to international Customs practices. "From the government’s perspective, it could allow Customs officers to focus resources on genuinely high-risk cases while facilitating smoother clearance for routine, compliant imports," added Rastogi.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹22 cr penalty levied on IndiGo for Dec disruptions: Centre to Delhi HC

Budget 2026: Developers demand targeted tax reforms to spur housing demand

Spain to bring 80 university rectors to India for AI World Summit talks

Premium

Republic Day long weekend triggers robust travel activity in India, abroad

Premium

Trai's exclusive numbering mandate raises concern on debt collection

Topics :CustomsUnion BudgetIndustry News

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story